New Trouble for Sinclair-Tribune Merger: FCC Votes to Send it to Judge

Hours after Sinclair Broadcast Group tried to revive the biggest merger in local broadcast television history, Federal Communications Commission members voted to send the $3.9 billion deal to an administrative judge. The FCC website posted a notice Wednesday evening, saying only: This evening, the Commission unanimously voted to adopt a Hearing Designation Order regarding the Sinclair/Tribune transaction. We expect the Order will be released publicly tomorrow (Thursday.)

