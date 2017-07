Like & Share E&P:

New union owners of The Chicago Sun-Times have assured its editor-publisher that they will not push their views on politics and policy on the newsroom, he said Friday.

Publisher-Editor Jim Kirk reiterated remarks made on local television Thursday as he emailed, “The union leaders who lead the ownership group have assured me and the staff that there will be no interference in the newsroom.”