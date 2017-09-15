News Newsletter News 

New WAN-IFRA Report: ‘Reality Check – Making Money with Facebook’

Nick Tjaardstra | WAN-IFRASeptember 15, 2017

This new report published by WAN-IFRA today, challenges news publishers to not only rethink their revenue and relationship strategies with Facebook but also that of all platforms. Nick Tjaardstra, WAN-IFRA Global Advisory Director, is part of a working group focused on platform strategies, and contributed this for the report.

We struggled for hours to find a name for this report. We are not promoting Facebook, which is essentially a hard-hitting rival for digital ad dollars. Neither are we fighting Facebook, a valuable source of new readers and some shared revenue.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-wan-ifra-report-reality-check-making-money-with-facebook/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *