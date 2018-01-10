New Year-Long Project from CNN Explores the Challenges Women Face in Some of the Least Developed Countries

A year-long project from CNN Digital International will explore the challenges faced by women in the least developed nations around the world.

The reporting initiative, called ‘As equals’, launched yesterday (9 January) with stories from Malawi, Haiti, Kenya and Yemen.

The topic has been a point of focus at CNN as discussions around gender inequality have intensified in recent months, Blathnaid Healy, senior editor, CNN International, told Journalism.co.uk.