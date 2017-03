Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-york-daily-news-changes-approach-toward-coverage-of-trump/

For most of 2016, the New York Daily News was America’s paper of opposition to Donald Trump. But in the months since the election, just as Trump’s war with the press started going nuclear, the Manhattan-based tabloid has largely pulled back on its famous anti-Trump covers in favor of a decidedly more measured tone.