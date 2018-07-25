New York Daily News’ New Editor Asks Remaining Staff for 30 days to Chart New Course

As he takes over a newsroom that was just reduced by half, the New York Daily News‘ new top editor, Robert York, is asking his embattled staff for time to chart a new course.

Addressing the newspaper’s employees for the first time on Tuesday, York asked those remaining in the newsroom to stay at the Daily News for 30 days to give him time to demonstrate that he is taking the publication in the right direction, according to a staff member who was present.