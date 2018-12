In 2018, The New York Times rightfully crowed about a milestone, when on Nov. 1, the Times crossed the 4 million subscribers threshold. The achievement was a marker in the company’s transition from being mostly advertising-reliant to now being majority funded from consumer revenue.

