New York Times Examines Work History of Reporter in Leak Case
The New York Times is reviewing the work history of Ali Watkins, a Washington-based reporter at the newspaper whose email and phone records were seized by prosecutors in a leak investigation case that has prompted an outcry among press advocates.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
2 thoughts on “New York Times Examines Work History of Reporter in Leak Case”
Wolfe and Watkins, sex partners and we are to believe no classified information was ever exchanged, yeah, about that! As for the principle ‘freedom of the press’ that is axiomatically understood, however, personal records can and should be subject to seizure when necessary. After all, it is about verifiable facts, truth, and integrity of journalists, right? Transparency runs both ways.
Psuedo-Marxist critical theory that permeates so much political analysis these days might claim the 57-year-old intelligence committee staffer exploited his “position of power” and state secrets in his keep to leverage a “personal relationship” with the 26-year-old reporter. But another gender-centric analysis might ask whether a 26-year-old who hung around elevators and locked doors in agencies she hoped to expose exploited whatever leverage at her disposal to gain access to government intelligence sources.
In this case, an older male had no direct control over the undergrad’s career path. Yet information she obtained while maintaining a “personal” relationship with her source fueled her career growth. The male was obviously aware of the role information he provided played in her career growth. Was he exploiting her, trading state secrets for intimacy (over the course of “tens of thousands of electronic communications”)?
Or is it possible that, even though she is female (presumably prone to being victimized by males) and relatively younger than the source, Watkins was fully in control of her choices, and that she was the one leveraging power to gain an advantage, at the expense of the source?