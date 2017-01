Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-york-times-expands-into-australia/

Australia is the next frontier for The Times’ global expansion, and we’ve found the perfect pair of pioneers to tackle it: Damien Cave, one of our most entrepreneurial and forward-thinking journalists, and Jacqueline Williams, an Oz native who has spent the last 18 months winning wide admiration in our investigative unit. They will join Michelle Innis, who has been a regular contributor to the international report for three years.