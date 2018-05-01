New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After ‘Daily’ Success

The New York Times plans to expand its roster of television shows and podcasts, retooling popular columns and behind-the-scenes tales of its journalism to help attract subscribers who may have never read an article in the newspaper.

Buoyed by the success of “The Daily,” a hit podcast hosted by Michael Barbaro, Times executives see new storytelling tools as a gateway to audiences who may be coaxed into signing up for the newspaper, executives told advertisers at an event Monday in New York.