New York Times Guilty of Large Screw-Up on Climate-Change Story

Erik Wemple | Washington PostAugust 10, 2017
The New York Times on Wednesday appended a correction to a story about a climate change study:

Correction: August 9, 2017
An article on Tuesday about a sweeping federal climate change report referred incorrectly to the availability of the report. While it was not widely publicized, the report was uploaded by the nonprofit Internet Archive in January; it was not first made public by The New York Times.

One thought on “New York Times Guilty of Large Screw-Up on Climate-Change Story

  • Peter Adler
    August 10, 2017 at 9:30 am
    fancy that, pot calls kettle black … the fountain of truthfulness, a.k.a. washington post, has the chutzpah to accuse others of misleading reporting … it would be funny if it wasn’t that tragic …

