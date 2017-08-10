New York Times Guilty of Large Screw-Up on Climate-Change Story
Like & Share E&P:
The New York Times on Wednesday appended a correction to a story about a climate change study:
Read More
Correction: August 9, 2017
An article on Tuesday about a sweeping federal climate change report referred incorrectly to the availability of the report. While it was not widely publicized, the report was uploaded by the nonprofit Internet Archive in January; it was not first made public by The New York Times.
One thought on “New York Times Guilty of Large Screw-Up on Climate-Change Story”
fancy that, pot calls kettle black … the fountain of truthfulness, a.k.a. washington post, has the chutzpah to accuse others of misleading reporting … it would be funny if it wasn’t that tragic …