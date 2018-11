One of the points of The New York Times’ 2014 Innovation Report was that the paper had missed an opportunity to use its archived content. The Times is trying to correct that, digitizing its physical archive of around 6 million photos dating back as far as its beginnings in the mid-1800s.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-york-times-is-digitizing-its-photo-archives-with-a-google-assist/