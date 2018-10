Behind the big headlines of The New York Times’ ongoing success with the subscription business, the advertising business continues to power through, albeit the slow dips. But there are a lot of new tricks that the European team has had to deploy to keep the conversations with marketers going.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-york-times-jean-christophe-demarta-publishers-need-to-get-back-to-long-term-thinking/