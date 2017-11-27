News Newsletter News 

New York Times Says It Regrets Offense Caused By ‘Nazi Sympathizer’ Story

Jackie Wattles | CNNNovember 27, 2017

A New York Times editor on Sunday said the paper regrets how much a controversial article about a white nationalist offended readers.

The memo, written by national editor Marc Lacey, was an attempt to address backlash to a piece posted online Saturday. It describes an Ohio man as “the Nazi sympathizer next door.”

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-york-times-says-it-regrets-offense-caused-by-nazi-sympathizer-story/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

2 thoughts on “New York Times Says It Regrets Offense Caused By ‘Nazi Sympathizer’ Story

  • Peter Adler
    November 27, 2017 at 10:49 am
    Permalink

    the grey old lady regrets that people are upset … it should regret it ever went to publish this drivel …

    Reply
  • Keith Hansen
    November 27, 2017 at 11:18 am
    Permalink

    Media bias is showing. NYT and it’s left wing throng would have one believe that any point of view from a person born white is a threat to everyone of color. It’s Orewell’s 1984 doublespeak.

    Reply

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *