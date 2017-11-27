New York Times Says It Regrets Offense Caused By ‘Nazi Sympathizer’ Story
A New York Times editor on Sunday said the paper regrets how much a controversial article about a white nationalist offended readers.
The memo, written by national editor Marc Lacey, was an attempt to address backlash to a piece posted online Saturday. It describes an Ohio man as “the Nazi sympathizer next door.”
the grey old lady regrets that people are upset … it should regret it ever went to publish this drivel …
Media bias is showing. NYT and it’s left wing throng would have one believe that any point of view from a person born white is a threat to everyone of color. It’s Orewell’s 1984 doublespeak.