New York Times Stands By New Hire Amid Twitter Backlash
Faced with criticism and indignation from conservatives, the New York Times on Thursday said it is standing by a new hire, while disapproving of some of the rhetoric she has used on Twitter.
The Times said in a statement on Thursday that it is confident that Sarah Jeong, who the newspaper unveiled as the latest addition to its editorial board the day before, “will be an important voice” in her role going forward.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
One thought on “New York Times Stands By New Hire Amid Twitter Backlash”
There is no justification for racist remarks of any kind. One must remember, racist remarks are a window into the true nature of a person. Attitudes can be changed but not the nature of a person. Racism should never be part of an editorial board.