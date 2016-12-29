News Newsletter News 

New York Times Surpasses 100 Million Views On Facebook Live

Tim Baysinger | Reuters December 29, 2016
Presidential politics and celebrity interviews helped The New York Times Co surpass 100 million views for its Facebook Live videos, the company said on Wednesday.

Facebook launched its live-streaming platform in August of 2015 and it is in its infancy. The New York Times has used Facebook Live to showcase its journalism, hoping to reach potential subscribers as the newspaper publisher relies more heavily on digital to grow its revenue.

