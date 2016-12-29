Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-york-times-surpasses-100-million-views-on-facebook-live/

Presidential politics and celebrity interviews helped The New York Times Co surpass 100 million views for its Facebook Live videos, the company said on Wednesday.

Facebook launched its live-streaming platform in August of 2015 and it is in its infancy. The New York Times has used Facebook Live to showcase its journalism, hoping to reach potential subscribers as the newspaper publisher relies more heavily on digital to grow its revenue.