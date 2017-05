Like & Share E&P:

The New York Times plans to release “more information by the end of the month” about a buyout program for editors amid a much-anticipated reduction of the editing staff.

The buyout program will also be offered to some staffers across the newsroom, according to a memo sent to the newsroom this morning by Executive Editor Dean Baquet and Managing Editor Joe Kahn.