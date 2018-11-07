News Advertising Panorama Showcases Value of News Media Audience for Advertisers

Recent research shows that, for advertisers, there’s no better audience to target than the news media audience. This research is the foundation of the News Media Alliance’s News Advertising Panorama book, released today, which highlights the benefits and advantages for marketers of advertising in print and digital news media. The inherent value of the newspaper media audience itself continues to be a huge benefit for advertisers due to its socioeconomic profile and strong purchasing history in several retail categories.

