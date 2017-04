Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/news-aggregator-upday-expands-into-16-countries/

What happens if you preinstall a news app on millions of new Samsung phones in Europe, in the way that Apple “gifted” U2’s 2014 album to unsuspecting iTunes users?

It appears so far that people have responded much better to that offering than iPhone users did to the much-maligned U2 giveaway.