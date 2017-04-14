News And Media Literacy The Way It’s Always Been Taught May Not Be The Right Response To Fake News Woes

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/news-and-media-literacy-the-way-its-always-been-taught-may-not-be-the-right-response-to-fake-news-woes/

Fake news and news literacy and community engagement sometimes feel like new topics — and especially urgent ones, given nightmare-come-to-life incidents like Pizzagate.

But many people, including plenty in academia, have been plugging away at this line of work since well before Facebook had a fake news PR situation on its hands, before Pizzagate, before the 2016 U.S. election, before Facebook passed a billion active users.