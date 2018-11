Charles Duhigg, author of “Power of Habit” and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, opened the INMA Consumer Engagement Summit in Miami, Florida, on Thursday with a discussion about the science of habit formation and how “the habit loop” can be applied to reader engagement.

