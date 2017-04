Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/news-corp-australia-sacks-most-of-its-photographers-and-subeditors-to-cut-costs/

Rupert Murdoch’s Australian tabloids are making the majority of their photographers and subeditors redundant in a radical cost-cutting move designed to keep the ailing newspaper business afloat.

The director of editorial management, Campbell Reid, said the restructure of the traditional newsroom was needed to “preserve in print and excel in digital.”