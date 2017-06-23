News Newsletter News 

News Corp. in Advanced Talks With Facebook on Subscriptions

Daniele Lepido & Tommaso Ebhardt | Bloomberg June 23, 2017
News Corp., publisher of the Wall Street Journal and the Times of London, is holding “very advanced” discussions with Facebook Inc. about subscriptions to its content online, Chief Executive Officer Robert Thomson said.

“I’ve been talking with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, exchanging thoughts, on how important it is that the value of content should be recognized,” Thomson said in an interview at a media industry conference on Wednesday in Turin, Italy. “We are in the middle of negotiations with Facebook on a subscription mechanic.”

