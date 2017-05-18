News Coverage of Donald Trump’s First 100 Days

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/news-coverage-of-donald-trumps-first-100-days/

A new report from Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy analyzes news coverage of President Trump’s first 100 days in office.

The report is based on an analysis of news reports in the print editions of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, the main newscasts of CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, and three European news outlets (The UK’s Financial Times and BBC, and Germany’s ARD).