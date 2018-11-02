‘News Deserts’ Leave Voters Hungry For News and Information Ahead of Midterms
Americans living in “news deserts” with few or no local news outlets may be in a bind now that it’s time to vote in the midterm elections.
Fewer and fewer reporters are employed by the papers that typically cover community and state-level races. More and more of the papers are going out of business altogether. As a result there is less vetting of candidates and more confusion about what’s even on the ballot.
