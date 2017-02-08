News Design in the Era of Trump

Like & Share E&P:

If the best journalistic design reflects its subject, then newspaper and magazine designers in the Trump era are appropriately thinking in bold strokes, multi-column headlines, and tons of yellow and orange hues. But one of their biggest challenges is telegraphing which story takes priority, since all of them do.

Everything is must-see and must-know: The Trump presidency—with its unorthodox approach to how “official” news is presented (often on Twitter), the speed with which events develop, and the chaos surrounding the whole circus—puts us in an unprecedented time in history.