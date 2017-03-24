News Newsletter News 

‘News Is Not Netflix’: Personalization’s Appeal Remains Uncertain For Some Publishers

Max Willens | Digiday March 24, 2017
The New York Times is about to embark on an ambitious effort to personalize its site and apps, and its readers are already furious. A quasi-announcement of the plans by their public editor published Saturday received nearly 300 comments in two days, the vast majority of them accusing the paper of crimes like “Facebooking” itself and pandering to readers rather than telling them what they need to know.

