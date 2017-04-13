News Media Alliance Announces 2017 mediaXchange Speaker Line-up

News Newsletter News 

Press Release | News Media Alliance April 13, 2017
The News Media Alliance today announced the full speaker line-up at mediaXchange 2017, which will take place April 30 – May 3, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. The event draws hundreds of news media professionals each year to hear from top thought leaders from inside and outside the industry; to exchange ideas and hear insights on revenue and audience growth strategies; and to connect with advertisers and other partners.

