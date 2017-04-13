Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/news-media-alliance-announces-2017-mediaxchange-speaker-line-up/

The News Media Alliance today announced the full speaker line-up at mediaXchange 2017, which will take place April 30 – May 3, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. The event draws hundreds of news media professionals each year to hear from top thought leaders from inside and outside the industry; to exchange ideas and hear insights on revenue and audience growth strategies; and to connect with advertisers and other partners.