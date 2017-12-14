News Media Alliance Announces Newest Member, Axel Springer

The News Media Alliance is extremely proud to announce that Axel Springer SE has become its newest member – and the first European-based member in the association’s history. Axel Springer is the largest digital publishing house in Europe, with numerous multimedia news brands, such as Bild, Die Welt and Fakt. It may be best-known in the U.S. for Business Insider, one of the most popular and well-respected business news websites.

“News publishers around the world are all facing the same basic challenges,” says Jan Bayer, President News Media, Axel Springer SE. “The News Media Alliance has become a strong and vocal advocate for the industry and we are very pleased to support their efforts.”

Axel Springer, the eponymous media company of the famed German journalist and publisher, was founded in 1946 in Hamburg, Germany. The company embraced multiple media platforms from its earliest days, with magazines, newspapers and radio and television programs. Today, it is an absolute digital leader, creating and acquiring a series of digital-first products, including Business Insider and the social-first INSIDER. Axel Springer has also partnered with Politico to create Politico Europe and a Europe-focused PoliticoPRO.

“Axel Springer’s membership in the Alliance is an incredibly important statement about the future of the news business,” says Alliance President & CEO David Chavern. “It is increasingly clear that the challenges to — and opportunities for — news publishing are not defined by geographic borders. We are fighting hard for the future of the business, and the support of forward-thinking partners like Axel Springer is invaluable.”