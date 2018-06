The European Union is currently revising its copyright legislation for the digital era. Article 11 of the proposed Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market would create a new right for press publishers to the digital use of their publications (the so-called “publishers’ right,” which we have discussed before).

