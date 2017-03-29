Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/news-media-alliance-launches-campaign-to-support-real-news/

The News Media Alliance today announced the launch of a national campaign focused on combatting the increasing prevalence of fake news. The campaign, Support Real News, shines a light on the harm to the public caused by fake news and the importance of real news produced by respected, trusted news organizations employing high-quality, investigative journalists.