News Media Alliance Launches Campaign to Support Real News
The News Media Alliance today announced the launch of a national campaign focused on combatting the increasing prevalence of fake news. The campaign, Support Real News, shines a light on the harm to the public caused by fake news and the importance of real news produced by respected, trusted news organizations employing high-quality, investigative journalists.Read More
One thought on “News Media Alliance Launches Campaign to Support Real News”
and who’s going to be the arbiter elegantiarum, pray? today’s mainstream media journalists? they meet this definition: reporters are people who cover events, journalists are people who think THEY are the events … sure, this fake news business is getting out of hand … for example: cia’s wrongdoings (under obama, btw) are major headlines, bill clinton’s regular income in millions of dollars from russia while his wife was secretary of state is not … if you are going to cover this strange discrepancy, you deserve a few minutes worth of attention … if it’s political correctness and youer accepted views (accepted by you, that is), then, alas, your effort is going to be wasted … might as well go and find yourselves meaningful jobs …