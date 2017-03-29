News Newsletter News 

News Media Alliance Launches Campaign to Support Real News

Press Release | News Media AllianceMarch 29, 2017
The News Media Alliance today announced the launch of a national campaign focused on combatting the increasing prevalence of fake news. The campaign, Support Real News, shines a light on the harm to the public caused by fake news and the importance of real news produced by respected, trusted news organizations employing high-quality, investigative journalists.

One thought on “News Media Alliance Launches Campaign to Support Real News

  • Peter Adler
    March 29, 2017 at 9:13 am
    Permalink

    and who’s going to be the arbiter elegantiarum, pray? today’s mainstream media journalists? they meet this definition: reporters are people who cover events, journalists are people who think THEY are the events … sure, this fake news business is getting out of hand … for example: cia’s wrongdoings (under obama, btw) are major headlines, bill clinton’s regular income in millions of dollars from russia while his wife was secretary of state is not … if you are going to cover this strange discrepancy, you deserve a few minutes worth of attention … if it’s political correctness and youer accepted views (accepted by you, that is), then, alas, your effort is going to be wasted … might as well go and find yourselves meaningful jobs …

    Reply

Comments:

