The News Media Alliance today launched the final ad of the second phase of its Campaign to Support Real News. The new ad puts an exclamation point on the storyline it began in October 2017 with a strong statement: “We Are Real News,” and unlike other news “publishers,” our high-quality investigative journalists are committed to reporting the truth.

