News Outlets Prepare For Midterm Surprises
CNN Washington bureau chief Sam Feist has spent a lot of time talking about the race in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District. A lot.
His team at CNN — including anchors, reporters, producers, chyron writers, alert senders and pretty much anyone else whose hand touches election night coverage — has rehearsed 16 scenarios of what might happen in Tuesday’s midterms.
One thought on “News Outlets Prepare For Midterm Surprises”
If all news producers can manage to produce is opinion and analysis, maybe it’s time to let machines write more of the news. If local goverments put ALL of their information online in useful electronic, digital formats, we could fire the cadre of partisan party kids who’ve take over journalism and let the grownups work it for a while.