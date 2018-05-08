News Newsletter News 

News Recommendations Platform Piqd Expands with Channels on Investigations and Solutions Journalism

Catalina Albeanu | journalism.co.ukMay 8, 2018

News curation platform Piqd has added two new channels to its international offering, expanding its selection of expertly-picked articles to help readers dive deeper into news stories and escape the filter bubbles of their social networks.

Piqd, founded by Frederik Fischer, launched in 2015 in Germany, offering curated news presented as a short summary and analysis of the story followed by a link to the full article.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/news-recommendations-platform-piqd-expands-with-channels-on-investigations-and-solutions-journalism/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *