News Recommendations Platform Piqd Expands with Channels on Investigations and Solutions Journalism
News curation platform Piqd has added two new channels to its international offering, expanding its selection of expertly-picked articles to help readers dive deeper into news stories and escape the filter bubbles of their social networks.
Piqd, founded by Frederik Fischer, launched in 2015 in Germany, offering curated news presented as a short summary and analysis of the story followed by a link to the full article.
