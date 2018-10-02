Newsday Selects SCS to Install SCS/Track for Print and Digital Ad Production

Newsday Media Group has selected SCS to install SCS/Track for print and digital ad production. Based in Melville, N.Y. and reaching over a million households and businesses in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Newsday Media Group is a longtime SCS customer. SCS/Track will be their fourth SCS system, joining Layout-8000, SCS/ClassPag and Fotoware.

SCS/Track replaces two different legacy systems that Newsday had been using since 1995. In addition, 150 employees will be transitioning to SCS/Track. Gregory McDonald, ad systems supervising analyst at Newsday, said, “The biggest gain for us will be going to an all-digital workflow.”

For both print and digital ads, Newsday intends to use SCS/Track’s remote ad delivery capabilities as well as proofing and markup provided by Newsday’s sales staff.

“SCS/Track will combine functionality achieved by disparate systems for all of Newsday Media Group, which includes Newsday’s main daily product as well as the Hometown Shopper weeklies and What’s Happening on Long Island,” said Phil Curtolo, SCS director of sales. “SCS/Track is quickly becoming the standard for print and digital ad production automation.”