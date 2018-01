Conversations about bias and framing can be difficult in the journalism community, as bias is often a loaded term. Setting out to analyse how stories are covered and the part media bias plays in the process, a project called NewsFrames is building a community and tools for collaborative media analysis.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/newsframes-is-building-tools-and-a-community-for-collaborative-media-analysis/