NewsMavens has Now Partnered with Women Journalists in 12 Countries

Simone Flueckiger | WAN-IFRASeptember 13, 2017

A new initiative called NewsMavens will see women journalists from across Europe curate the top news stories produced by their newsrooms to a common platform.

So far, news organisations in 11 countries have agreed to participate (12 if you include Poland’s Gazeta Wyborcza, which spearheads the project), with the goal of bringing curators from all 28 EU member states on board within six months from launch.

