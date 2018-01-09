Newsonomics: Can Cross-Subsidy (and Nursing Homes) Help Revive the Singapore Press?

Even virtual monopolies get the blues.

Singapore Press Holdings — publisher of its flagship Straits Times — is confronting the worldwide downturn in newspaper business fortunes.

The large daily (383,000 daily circulation, print and digital) and its well-regarded parent SPH saw some tough numbers last year: down 16.9 percent in ad revenue, 13 percent in overall revenue and five percent in circulation revenue for the fiscal year ending September 2017.