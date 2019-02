Mark Thompson’s nautical and military metaphors have generated some ribbing from others at The New York Times. He once said, early on in his now-six-year tenure as CEO, that the print paper was like the Titanic — “the movie,” he laughs, “which ran another two hours after the ship was hit.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/newsonomics-can-the-new-york-times-avoid-a-trump-slump-and-sign-up-10-million-paying-subscribers/