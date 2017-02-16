Newsonomics: Craig Newmark, Journalism’s New Six Million Dollar Man

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/newsonomics-craig-newmark-journalisms-new-six-million-dollar-man/

Craig Newmark is a creature of the internet. Like Beyoncé, a singular name defines a great brand, one he provided 22 years ago to the eponymous Craigslist. Though long associated with “free,” this organically grown San Francisco-based classifieds provider may produce a billion dollars in annual revenue sooner rather than later. Today, at 64, Newmark is all about the money — but distributing it as much as earning it.