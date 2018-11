Editors have long had to battle deadlines on election nights across America — pushing press runs to the last possible moment in order to get the most complete results into the next morning’s paper. Print is many things, but it isn’t a great real-time medium.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/newsonomics-digital-defeats-print-is-the-headline-as-gannett-steps-away-from-printed-election-results/