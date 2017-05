Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/newsonomics-in-norway-a-newspapers-digital-video-startup-is-now-generating-more-revenue-than-print/

Yes, there’s even a Trump Bump in Oslo.

Take 56 million, the number of views VGTV has gotten so far on its “satirical masterpiece” of “tupéfabrikk”, the company’s discovery of Donald Trump’s secret wig field in Tromsø, Norway’s Arctic Circle city. But that bump is just a collateral benefit of VGTV’s innovation engine.