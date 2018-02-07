News Newsletter News 

Newsonomics: Inside Tronc’s Sale of the L.A. Times (and All The New Questions to Come)

Ken Doctor | Nieman LabFebruary 7, 2018

Patrick Soon-Shiong has finally won his hometown prize.

After a number of years of trying to buy his local paper, Los Angeles’ richest billionaire has seized an unpredictable opportunity. In a move that’s shocking but not really surprising, 65-year-old Soon-Shiong will pay a chunk of his estimated $7 billion-plus fortune to finally split with his erstwhile partner in Troncdom, chairman Michael Ferro.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/newsonomics-inside-troncs-sale-of-the-l-a-times-and-all-the-new-questions-to-come/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *