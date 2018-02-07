Newsonomics: Inside Tronc’s Sale of the L.A. Times (and All The New Questions to Come)
Patrick Soon-Shiong has finally won his hometown prize.
After a number of years of trying to buy his local paper, Los Angeles’ richest billionaire has seized an unpredictable opportunity. In a move that’s shocking but not really surprising, 65-year-old Soon-Shiong will pay a chunk of his estimated $7 billion-plus fortune to finally split with his erstwhile partner in Troncdom, chairman Michael Ferro.
