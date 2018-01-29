Newsonomics: Lewis D’Vorkin Out at L.A. Times, More Tronc Changes in the Works
In the latest stunning development at the Los Angeles Times, Tronc is moving two of its top executives to new roles, I’ve learned. As conference calls consumed key Tronc executives this weekend, the still-in-process battle plan now includes the end of embattled Times editor-in-chief Lewis D’Vorkin’s not-quite-four-month tenure. Jim Kirk, who first joined Tronc in August, succeeds D’Vorkin as editor-in-chief, a move that Tronc confirmed to me Sunday evening would be announced on Monday.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
One thought on “Newsonomics: Lewis D’Vorkin Out at L.A. Times, More Tronc Changes in the Works”
The LA Times goes to only 10% of all households in its readership area on Sunday, and 5% daily. That’s a result of competition from more focused local papers in the region, relative lack of newsstand sales opportunities, long ignoring the Hispanic market, and a relentless drive to compete in the national news market while cutting local reporting staff.
It takes a lot of detail and a long-term, focused strategy to recover from two decades of bad management that got the franchise into this mess. Playing musical chairs in the management ranks or reaching for a brass ring that should be part of the solution in the long term (Syndication! Everyone wants to read about the Pix Biz! And our amazing sports teams!) is not ideal, obviously.
… but yeah, hiring Louise Story, a former student of mine, would probably be a great idea… Adam Bryant, too.