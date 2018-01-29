Newsonomics: Lewis D’Vorkin Out at L.A. Times, More Tronc Changes in the Works

In the latest stunning development at the Los Angeles Times, Tronc is moving two of its top executives to new roles, I’ve learned. As conference calls consumed key Tronc executives this weekend, the still-in-process battle plan now includes the end of embattled Times editor-in-chief Lewis D’Vorkin’s not-quite-four-month tenure. Jim Kirk, who first joined Tronc in August, succeeds D’Vorkin as editor-in-chief, a move that Tronc confirmed to me Sunday evening would be announced on Monday.

