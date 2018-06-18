News Newsletter News 

Newsonomics: McCormick Media’s Back in the Tronc Game, as Eyes Turn to the TRNC Ticker

Ken Doctor | Nieman LabJune 18, 2018

Since Patrick Soon-Shiong has resolved his “transition issues” with Tronc and has finally taken formal ownership of the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune, many eyes turned toward the NASDAQ at market open today. Their focus: TRNC. What will happen to the price of Tronc shares as investors, a good number of speculators among them, assess the post-L.A. Times value of a major daily newspaper chain effectively halved in the deal?

