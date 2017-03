Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/newsonomics-michael-ferros-creeping-privatization-of-tronc/

On Thursday, Michael Ferro solidified his control of Tronc, the company he seized a more tentative kind of control of just 13 months ago, deposing then-Tribune Publishing CEO Jack Griffin in a quick coup de press. This week’s move looked financial, but too, speaks deeply to power and control.