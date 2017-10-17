New York Times’ Breakthrough ‘The Daily’ Soars Past 100 Million Download Mark
Within nine months of its launch, it looks like The New York Times has more than a success on its hands. “The Daily” is becoming a phenomenon, an out-of-the-blue hit that is forcing print-based business leaders to think anew about the revolutionary power of digital audio. Further, as the leading edge of The New York Times‘ now dozen-strong audio unit, it may provide a growing line of revenue still badly required to overcome print ad loss.
