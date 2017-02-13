Newsonomics: The New Knight-Lenfest Initiative Gives A Kick In The Pants To America’s Metro Newspapers
For two decades now, daily newsrooms have been becoming digital. Now, finally into 2017, some of them are threatening to actually be digital, some twenty-two years after Nicholas Negroponte’s classic was published. Today’s announcement of the new Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative aims to push America’s metro newsrooms more strongly over that print/digital divide, by pushing the sharing of best practices and the moving the tools and workflows used by the national and global leaders down to local reporters and editors.
