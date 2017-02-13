Newsonomics: The New Knight-Lenfest Initiative Gives A Kick In The Pants To America’s Metro Newspapers

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/newsonomics-the-new-knight-lenfest-initiative-gives-a-kick-in-the-pants-to-americas-metro-newspapers/

For two decades now, daily newsrooms have been becoming digital. Now, finally into 2017, some of them are threatening to actually be digital, some twenty-two years after Nicholas Negroponte’s classic was published. Today’s announcement of the new Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative aims to push America’s metro newsrooms more strongly over that print/digital divide, by pushing the sharing of best practices and the moving the tools and workflows used by the national and global leaders down to local reporters and editors.