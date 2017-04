Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/newspaper-decline-continues-to-weigh-on-ap-earnings/

Earnings at The Associated Press shrank substantially last year compared with 2015, when the news organization enjoyed a large tax benefit that skewed its results. Revenue also edged downward, reflecting continued contraction in the newspaper industry and a stronger U.S. dollar that reduced the value of overseas sales.