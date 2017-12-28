News Newsletter News 

Tronc to Pay Chairman’s Firm $15 Million Over 3 Years

Lynne Marek | Crain's Chicago BusinessDecember 28, 2017

Newspaper publisher Tronc has handed its chairman’s venture capital firm a holiday gift that will keep on giving: a $15 million consulting contract over the next three years.

Chicago-based Tronc, which publishes the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and Baltimore Sun, will pay $5 million annually through 2020 to Merrick Ventures, a firm controlled by Tronc Chairman Michael Ferro, under terms of the Dec. 20 agreement.

